MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,755 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.17% of Logitech International worth $18,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Logitech International by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Logitech International by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its position in Logitech International by 1.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 19,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Logitech International by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LOGI. StockNews.com raised shares of Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Logitech International from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Shares of LOGI stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.33. The stock had a trading volume of 132,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,552. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $87.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.78. Logitech International S.A. has a 52-week low of $50.26 and a 52-week high of $95.49.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.42 million. Logitech International had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 8.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

