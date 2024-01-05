MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Boosts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,892 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 9,912.6% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 78,769,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,327,125,000 after acquiring an additional 77,982,655 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,513,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,421,936,000 after buying an additional 7,045,899 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 108,945.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,471,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $407,603,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466,898 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 29,562,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,988,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333,997 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 330.5% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $417,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687,249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSM traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.84. The company had a trading volume of 3,403,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,721,316. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $517.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $110.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.76.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.42% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The business had revenue of $17.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5415 dividend. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 27.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

