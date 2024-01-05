MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 12,959 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 967,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,959 shares during the period. Unilever comprises about 2.1% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Unilever were worth $47,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $244,998,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 51.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Unilever during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 9.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on UL shares. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of UL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.82. 1,503,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,532,452. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.78. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $46.16 and a 12-month high of $55.99.

About Unilever

(Free Report)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.