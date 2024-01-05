MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 15,535 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,535 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $6,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the first quarter worth $40,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.83. 1,202,899 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,618. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.04. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $43.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

