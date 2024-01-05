MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 2,278 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HUM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the first quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Humana by 50.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 81.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE HUM traded down $11.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $454.70. 715,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,226,252. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $423.29 and a fifty-two week high of $541.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $55.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $484.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.24.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Argus raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Humana from $575.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $597.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $584.61.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

