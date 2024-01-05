MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Buys 3,692 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 275,850 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $30,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter worth about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total transaction of $112,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,768.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $1,201,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 243,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,282,217.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.28, for a total value of $112,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $532,768.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,098 shares of company stock worth $1,840,120 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.7 %

QCOM stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $137.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,875,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,541,905. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $146.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.52. The company has a market cap of $152.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. On average, equities research analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

