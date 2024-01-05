MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Cuts Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH cut its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,642 shares during the period. M&T Bank comprises 1.7% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.19% of M&T Bank worth $39,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 29,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 36,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in M&T Bank by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,613,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,047,000 after purchasing an additional 270,819 shares during the period. Finally, First United Bank & Trust raised its position in M&T Bank by 41.9% during the third quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 9,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

M&T Bank Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock traded up $2.80 on Friday, hitting $139.09. 293,406 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,143. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $161.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.84.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.01%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,551.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,551.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 32,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $4,374,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,587,576. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Stories

