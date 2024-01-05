MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Cuts Stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 475,316 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 142,368 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies comprises 1.8% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $42,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,105,413 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,792,138,000 after purchasing an additional 495,302 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,543,024 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,946,383,000 after buying an additional 1,990,407 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in TJX Companies by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,619,778 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,118,935,000 after buying an additional 12,468,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,813,329,000 after acquiring an additional 555,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 90,089.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,788,543 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,575,168,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total transaction of $1,514,020.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,307,911.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.37. The company had a trading volume of 983,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,218,954. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.92 and a one year high of $94.29.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 62.67%. The firm had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

