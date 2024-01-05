MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Cuts Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 39.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 37,635 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $8,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,801,442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 47.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,746,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,742,992,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564,117 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group CORP. raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Softbank Group CORP. now owns 43,338,209 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,019,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566,400 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its position in T-Mobile US by 75,125.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,378,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $469,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $333,657,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,289,422.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ulf Ewaldsson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.02, for a total value of $2,880,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,422.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 194,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total value of $31,706,009.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 693,049,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,738,344,433.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 577,492 shares of company stock worth $91,212,323. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TMUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TMUS

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $162.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,915,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872,358. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.21. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $164.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $187.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 0.52.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.