MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Grows Stock Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,097 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Gartner were worth $6,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Gartner by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 141,851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,692,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth $251,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,850 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,088,000 after buying an additional 39,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Gartner by 151.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on IT shares. StockNews.com upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $380.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,145,719 shares in the company, valued at $452,707,948.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.05, for a total value of $1,909,438.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,300 shares in the company, valued at $25,723,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.13, for a total transaction of $14,045,290.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,707,948.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,130 shares of company stock valued at $35,180,674 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IT traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $426.09. 61,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $423.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $374.39. The firm has a market cap of $33.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.28. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.60 and a twelve month high of $469.58.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.60. Gartner had a return on equity of 206.71% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

