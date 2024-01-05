MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Grows Stock Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,047 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,016 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $3,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 200.0% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 1,307.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HF Sinclair during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 88.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

Get HF Sinclair alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on HF Sinclair in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on HF Sinclair from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $68.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.09.

HF Sinclair Stock Performance

Shares of DINO traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.66. 577,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,293,748. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. HF Sinclair Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.12 and a fifty-two week high of $62.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.28.

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.41. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $8.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that HF Sinclair Co. will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

HF Sinclair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.79 per share, with a total value of $273,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,613 shares in the company, valued at $6,991,916.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vaishali S. Bhatia sold 18,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $1,001,541.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,357.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.79 per share, for a total transaction of $273,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,991,916.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HF Sinclair

(Free Report)

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HF Sinclair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Sinclair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.