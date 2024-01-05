MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $13.75 Million Position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in PDD were worth $13,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PDD by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of PDD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in PDD in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in PDD by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDD alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 target price (up previously from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.04.

PDD Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PDD traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $147.52. 1,718,599 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,434,567. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.67 and a 12 month high of $150.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $130.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.86.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. PDD had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 23.25%. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.