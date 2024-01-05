MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $15.15 Million Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,551 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.3% in the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tesla from $301.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $234.24.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,722 shares of company stock worth $4,510,618. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $237.04. The stock had a trading volume of 53,792,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,683,047. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $753.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $236.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

