MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $17.84 Million Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,809 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned 0.09% of Howmet Aerospace worth $17,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth $37,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.79.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HWM traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $53.88. 1,973,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.17 and a 52 week high of $54.53.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 9.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

