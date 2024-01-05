MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $24.51 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,981 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned 0.07% of L3Harris Technologies worth $24,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LHX. SFE Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 1.7% during the third quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 21,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 196,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,255,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 47.5% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.4% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentum LLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $204.37. 289,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,816. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $194.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.25 and a 1-year high of $219.31.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 12.66%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 58.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $184.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.73.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $900,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

