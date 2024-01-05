MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $3.41 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,529 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 43,058 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,484.6% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 48.1% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $172.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Cheniere Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $189.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.67.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded down $2.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.92. 721,777 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,212,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.95. The firm has a market cap of $39.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.97. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.30 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.55 by ($0.18). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 50.46% and a return on equity of 154.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 17.57 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently 3.44%.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

