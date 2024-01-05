MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $3.83 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,454 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,418 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RF. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 99,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,722 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 22,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 29,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of RF stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $19.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,640,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,376,150. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.80.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on RF. Wedbush cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $16.50 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.51.

View Our Latest Report on RF

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.