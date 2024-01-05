MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $32.86 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH decreased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 77,839 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $32,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $1,897,773.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares in the company, valued at $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $1,897,773.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,470,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.26, for a total transaction of $481,791.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,687,922.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,261 shares of company stock worth $4,776,057. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $206.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 511,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,898. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $206.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.21. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $153.89 and a one year high of $238.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 21.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.63 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.88.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

