MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $37.30 Million Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,671 shares during the period. Raymond James comprises 1.6% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.18% of Raymond James worth $37,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Raymond James during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Raymond James by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 95.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Raymond James by 661.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In other news, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Raymond James news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider George Catanese sold 3,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.75, for a total value of $412,695.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,040 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Price Performance

RJF stock traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.33. 198,950 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,792. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $82.00 and a 1-year high of $120.73. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 22.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on RJF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.00.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

