MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,834 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ZTO. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 22.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 34.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Price Performance

NYSE ZTO traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.05. The company had a trading volume of 607,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,316. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $19.70 and a twelve month high of $30.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ZTO Express (Cayman) ( NYSE:ZTO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The transportation company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 23.07%. As a group, analysts anticipate that ZTO Express will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZTO Express (Cayman) has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Profile

(Free Report)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.