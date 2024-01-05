MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in RB Global were worth $4,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in RB Global by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of RB Global by 5.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 1.6% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of RB Global by 2.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in RB Global by 41.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Get RB Global alerts:

RB Global Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBA traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.19. The stock had a trading volume of 230,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,953. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.25 and a 200-day moving average of $62.65. RB Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.07 and a 12-month high of $68.25. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.31.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.92 million. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other RB Global news, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler bought 1,250 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $60.06 per share, for a total transaction of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 1,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total transaction of $72,138.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 243,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,394. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RBA

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.