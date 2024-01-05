MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $5.31 Million Stock Holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,319 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 13,457 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in eBay were worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of eBay by 272.2% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 603 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.85. 1,146,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,388,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.17 and a 12 month high of $52.23. The company has a market cap of $22.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.13.

eBay Dividend Announcement

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is currently 19.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on EBAY. Benchmark cut their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on eBay in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

View Our Latest Research Report on EBAY

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About eBay

(Free Report)

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.