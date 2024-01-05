MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $5.50 Million Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 62,082 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in International Paper were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IP. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper by 45.5% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 11,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in International Paper by 3.0% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 10,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA grew its position in International Paper by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 3.9% during the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their price target on International Paper from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on International Paper from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.22.

NYSE:IP traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.14. 1,006,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,470,230. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.16 and a beta of 1.03. International Paper has a one year low of $29.00 and a one year high of $41.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. International Paper had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Paper will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 250.00%.

About International Paper

International Paper Company produces renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers segment. The company's Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

