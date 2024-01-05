MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Has $8.09 Million Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 189.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,248 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.06% of Synchrony Financial worth $8,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 181.2% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYF. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $174,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,975. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of SYF stock traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.72. 1,270,023 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $38.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.69. The firm has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.68.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.48%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

