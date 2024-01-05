MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,238 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter worth $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.1% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 52.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 29.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on CCEP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.50 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.67. 387,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,392. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $53.53 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.61 and its 200 day moving average is $62.67.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.23 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 3.2%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Featured Stories

