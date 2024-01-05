MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Position in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 106.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,215 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.12% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at $337,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $994,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

Fortune Brands Innovations Trading Up 1.1 %

FBIN stock traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $74.85. 176,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.60. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.10 and a twelve month high of $80.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.71.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 9.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Fortune Brands Innovations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

