MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 656,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,784 shares during the quarter. MetLife comprises about 1.8% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.09% of MetLife worth $41,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its position in MetLife by 9.4% in the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 5,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC lifted its position in MetLife by 2.6% in the third quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 3.9% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 11,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in shares of MetLife by 1.2% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 317,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,955,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.58.

MetLife Stock Up 2.0 %

MET traded up $1.34 on Friday, hitting $68.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,313,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,963,440. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.03. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.47%.

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.