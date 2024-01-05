MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,342,141 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 83,650 shares during the period. Corning accounts for 1.8% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.16% of Corning worth $40,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,456,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 3,478.3% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,022,955 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $142,374,000 after buying an additional 4,882,581 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Corning by 74.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,681,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $306,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,339 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Corning by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,734,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $438,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,197 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,326,630 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,043,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,992 shares during the period. 67.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on GLW shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Corning from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Corning in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.89.

In related news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 18,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total transaction of $548,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,258 shares in the company, valued at $6,188,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $30.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,376. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

