MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Increases Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,043,486 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,969 shares during the period. Exelon comprises about 1.7% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.10% of Exelon worth $39,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 53.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.19. 1,496,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,271,129. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $34.05 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.45.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

