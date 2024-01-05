MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $24.13 Million in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 764,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,126,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.05% of Keurig Dr Pepper as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 973.8% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 60.4% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Monique Oxender bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, COO Timothy P. Cofer purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 350,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,953,285.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Monique Oxender acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.72 per share, for a total transaction of $196,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,066.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 78,050 shares of company stock worth $2,436,368. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 1.9 %

KDP stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.76. 1,942,689 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,668,844. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.66 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The stock has a market cap of $44.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.68.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KDP has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC started coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

