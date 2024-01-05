MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Invests $4.88 Million in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 83,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned 0.07% of GXO Logistics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 4.7% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 10.2% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 18.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 9.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 22,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter worth about $2,131,000. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get GXO Logistics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $77.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 10,526 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $612,086.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $875,855.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GXO Logistics Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of GXO Logistics stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.19. 145,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 576,923. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.51. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.72. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.57 and a 52-week high of $67.57.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.04. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Free Report)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.