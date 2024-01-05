MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Lowers Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH trimmed its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 373,951 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 105,688 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $6,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,598,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,278,063,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124,642 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,288,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $944,472,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,804,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,157,000 after purchasing an additional 765,160 shares during the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HPE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 1.2 %

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,379,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,795,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $13.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.76. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $30,016.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,351.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP John F. Schultz sold 209,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $3,439,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 278,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,561,135.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeremy Cox sold 1,773 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $30,016.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,374 shares in the company, valued at $243,351.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,989,141 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

