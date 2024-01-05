MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 1,175 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,305 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $16,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth $36,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its position in Fiserv by 652.9% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Fiserv stock traded up $1.25 on Friday, hitting $133.00. 2,839,159 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.03 and a 1 year high of $122.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.86.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

