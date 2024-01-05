MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 14,363 Shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Bunge Global were worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in Bunge Global by 533.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Bunge Global by 45.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on Bunge Global in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Bunge Global Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of BG stock traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $98.22. 420,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,806. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 0.61. Bunge Global SA has a fifty-two week low of $87.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.95 and a 200 day moving average of $106.02.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

Bunge Global Profile

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

