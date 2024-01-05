MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Purchases 227 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned 0.06% of Roper Technologies worth $29,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 0.4% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

ROP stock traded down $1.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $522.38. 80,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,672. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $416.77 and a one year high of $551.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $55.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $526.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $501.13.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 48.77% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. This is an increase from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. TheStreet raised Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $555.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $570.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.14.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total transaction of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.25, for a total value of $134,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,877,484.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 979 shares of company stock valued at $500,817. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

