MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Raises Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 102.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 610,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,274 shares during the period. Sempra accounts for about 1.8% of MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.10% of Sempra worth $41,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $645,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in Sempra in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Sempra by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Sempra by 842.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. 84.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Sempra from $95.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sempra from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Sempra from $86.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.50 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sempra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.64.

Sempra Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Sempra stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.23. 648,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Sempra has a 52-week low of $63.75 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.01 and a 200-day moving average of $72.03.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Sempra had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 16.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.03%.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

