MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 3,195 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lessened its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,195 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,603,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,464,739,000 after buying an additional 46,547 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,721,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,412,000 after purchasing an additional 107,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Prudential Financial by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,589,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,378,000 after purchasing an additional 413,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 6.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,353,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,839,000 after buying an additional 356,957 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,355,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,059,000 after buying an additional 376,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PRU traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $104.03. The stock had a trading volume of 411,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,358. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.86. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.37 and a 12-month high of $107.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Prudential Financial news, CFO Kenneth Tanji sold 23,124 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.14, for a total value of $2,431,257.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,957,876.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total transaction of $782,471.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRU. Raymond James raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.60.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

