MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Sells 5,160 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,995 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $10,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in The Cigna Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in The Cigna Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Cigna Group by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 890 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 784 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $308.07. 486,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,020,849. The stock has a market cap of $90.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $240.50 and a fifty-two week high of $319.92.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The firm had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.13.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

