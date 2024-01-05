MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 266,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,228,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned 0.18% of Atmos Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its position in Atmos Energy by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 6,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Down 0.1 %

ATO traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.50. 108,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,125. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.46. Atmos Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $587.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.12 million. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $0.805 per share. This is an increase from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Atmos Energy

Insider Buying and Selling at Atmos Energy

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total value of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $302,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,387,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Atmos Energy

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.