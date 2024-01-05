MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Trims Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in Booking were worth $25,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Booking by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Booking by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Trading Down 0.5 %

BKNG stock traded down $18.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,401.32. 108,794 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229,020. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,221.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,056.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,151.16 and a one year high of $3,580.62. The company has a market cap of $118.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $53.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,855.00 to $4,285.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,677.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,465.84.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total transaction of $86,237.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,007.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,318 shares of company stock worth $9,998,893 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

