MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Trims Stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lowered its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,722,771 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,318 shares during the quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft worth $19,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 19.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter worth $76,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DB traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.74. 1,850,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,270,540. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $8.85 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The company has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $11.30.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft ( NYSE:DB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft, operates as a stock corporation, engages in the provision of corporate and investment banking, and asset management products and services to private clients, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, foreign exchange, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

