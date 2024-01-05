MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH Trims Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH reduced its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,306 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned 0.08% of DaVita worth $6,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of DaVita by 4.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in DaVita by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DaVita by 63.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of DaVita by 847.8% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DaVita alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on DVA. UBS Group lowered their price target on DaVita from $142.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of DaVita from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TheStreet cut shares of DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on DaVita in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.67.

DaVita Price Performance

DVA stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.41. 132,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 549,596. DaVita Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.51 and a 52 week high of $116.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 63.38% and a net margin of 5.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Profile

(Free Report)

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DaVita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DaVita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.