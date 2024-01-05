Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires 110 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 7.0% during the third quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Snowflake by 7.2% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $789,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in Snowflake by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $183.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.65. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $202.83. The firm has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a PE ratio of -68.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.75 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 33.35%. Snowflake’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Snowflake from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Snowflake from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.28.

Insider Activity

In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total value of $23,068,570.14. Following the sale, the executive now owns 147,369 shares in the company, valued at $29,551,905.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 115,038 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.53, for a total value of $23,068,570.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 147,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,551,905.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 13,182 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $2,148,666.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,658,061. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 556,781 shares of company stock valued at $105,583,187. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

