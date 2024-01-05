Means Investment CO. Inc. Acquires 18,657 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 9.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 211,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,657 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF comprises 7.9% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $48,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 169,329.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,371,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,130,000 after buying an additional 17,361,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,894,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,517,000 after acquiring an additional 211,208 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 29.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 862,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,079,000 after acquiring an additional 193,871 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 717,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,900,000 after acquiring an additional 40,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 690,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,505,000 after purchasing an additional 40,990 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of MGK stock opened at $251.47 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $167.66 and a fifty-two week high of $261.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $248.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

