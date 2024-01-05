Means Investment CO. Inc. Buys 12,328 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 732.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 94.0% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 21,457 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 103.7% during the 3rd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after buying an additional 15,504 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 47,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,357,000 after buying an additional 24,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 97.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $107.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $482.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.45. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $108.98.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The company had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVO. StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

