Means Investment CO. Inc. Decreases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,378 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 644 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after buying an additional 96,674,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after acquiring an additional 696,830 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $200,102,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of BLK stock opened at $786.15 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $734.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $701.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $774.93.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

