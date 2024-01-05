Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $1.12 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DE stock opened at $392.52 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $345.55 and a 52-week high of $450.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $377.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $395.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 45.91% and a net margin of 16.60%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.96%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DE. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

