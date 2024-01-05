Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $10.98 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Means Investment CO. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,795 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned 0.21% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $10,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,360,000. Southern Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $664,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $53.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $43.96 and a 52-week high of $57.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.45.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

