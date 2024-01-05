Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $4.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Means Investment CO. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 12,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the second quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 6,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $40.43 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average is $40.30. The firm has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

