Means Investment CO. Inc. Has $5.18 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCB – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,545 shares during the period. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 0.8% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Means Investment CO. Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF worth $5,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IMCB. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.26% of the company’s stock.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IMCB opened at $65.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.35. The stock has a market cap of $790.96 million, a PE ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.98 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (IMCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consisting of US mid-cap stocks with both growth and value characteristics. IMCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

